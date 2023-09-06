World Famous Lover's distributor on Vijay Deverakonda's donation decision on Kushi success: 'We lost Rs 8 cr'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda faces controversy

In 2020, the film "World Famous Lover," starring Vijay Deverakonda, Raashii Khanna, Pawan Kalyan, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Catherine Tresa, was released. This film was produced by K A Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercials. Unfortunately, "World Famous Lover," directed by Kranthi Madhav, faced a disappointing reception from both critics and at the box office, receiving negative reviews and underperforming.

Recently, Abhishek Pictures, the entity holding the distribution rights for "World Famous Lover," disclosed a significant loss of Rs 8 crore related to the film. In a tweet posted on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the production house expressed their financial setback and noted that there had been no response to their predicament. Their tweet read, "Dear Vijay Deverakonda, we incurred a loss of 8 crore in the distribution of 'World Famous Lover,' but no one acknowledged it. Now, as you are generously donating 1 crore to families in need with your big heart, we kindly request and hope that you consider helping us and the families of our exhibitors and distributors as well. Thank you. Sincerely, Abhishek Pictures." The hashtags accompanying the post emphasised themes of "humanity," "love," and "empathy."

This development highlights the financial challenges faced by film distributors and the broader impact of film performance on various stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

Abhishek Pictures' tweet came shortly after Vijay Deverakonda's announcement regarding his plans to commemorate the success of the film "Kushi." He pledged to contribute a portion of his earnings from the movie to his fans. "Kushi" made its global theatrical debut on September 1 and swiftly amassed over Rs 70 crores at worldwide box office earnings within just three days. This romantic comedy also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

During an event held in Visakhapatnam, Vijay Deverakonda revealed, "I am declaring a donation of one crore rupees to benefit 100 families as a way to share my happiness with you all. Each of these 100 families will receive 1 lakh, and this contribution comes directly from my personal account." Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan captured Vijay Deverakonda's announcement in a video shared on X and added, "Breaking News: Vijay Deverakonda to provide 1 lakh each to 100 families within the next 10 days, totaling 1 crore."

