When Neetu Kapoor turned choreographer for Amitabh Bachchan in 1981 film 'Yaarana'

Throwback Thursday! veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor walked down the memory lane and shared a montage from her film 'Yaarana', which also featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Neetu is an avid social media user and is often seen sharing throwback videos and photographs. Now, the actress shared some interesting fact on her Instagram handle along with a video of Big B and her dancing. In the caption she revealed that thee clip from her 1981 film Yaarana is special as she had choreographed it.

The montage shows Big B and Neetu Kapoor dancing with each other. Talking about the dancing stint, Neetu Kapoor revealed that she had choreographed it. "This montage from Yarana is very special as I choreographed it," she wrote on Instagram.

Released in 1981, the blockbuster film 'Yaarana' also starred late actor Amjad Khan and Tanuja. Apart from the storyline, the film also gained a lot of popularity owing to its hit songs such as 'Chhookar Mere Mann Ko', 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' and 'Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana'.

Earlier, in loving memory of late actor Rishi Kapoor, Neetu dropped an 'ironical' picture with him. In the image, Rishi was seen talking to someone as Neetu sat next to him. Both the stars were seen sporting serious expressions as if they trying to listen or understand something.

Describing their expressions in the photograph, Neetu wrote, "This was me having a birds-eye view on every time he spoke.. quite an ironical pic." Reacting to the same, Alia took to the comments section and wrote, "Love this" adding a laughing emoji along with a few heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neetu will be seen in the upcoming film titled "Jugg Jugg Jeeyo," co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She shot for the film after the death of her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor.

