Sushmita Sen inspires many with her answers during Live session, says she values 'respect over love'

Actress Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of her recently released web series, 'Aarya 2'. The actress on January 6 hosted a live session on Instagram to interact with her fans. Responding to one of the questions, Sushmita said that she values respect over love because respect means 'everything to me'. When there is no respect, love takes a back seat and it is temporary. The actress added that any relationship that focuses on just love is bound to be temporary.

"Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day," she said. Elaborating more, she added "Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same intensity. But where there’s no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat. That’s how important respect is for me."

When asked what keeps Sushmita Sen motivated, her answer inspired many women and her fans. Answering the question, Sushmita said, "If you can’t motivate yourself, you really think there’s anybody in this world who has the time and patience to do that for you. So, you have to figure out ways that work for you. What works for me is listening to inspiring people, watching real life documentaries of inspiring people."

"YouTube is full of it. Infact, I love watching real-life stories, these are unsung heroes, they’re not necessarily people who you know in the biggest scheme of things. They’re simple stories of simple people who did extraordinary things throughout their lives against all odds. So, when I am least motivated I go to people like that, I listen to them and something inside just switches. You know, the company we keep, the people we listen to, the idols we make in our lives, they are very very important because subconsciously we become like them. We think like them, we’re inspired by them, so we should surround ourselves with a lot of examples. It helps me.

So on a bad day, music is amazing and I am of the belief that pain is inevitable. One way or another, ‘chot lagegi, dard hogi’ but suffering it is optional. It is something that I have always stood by in my life. So if you start to suffer the pain, then that’s the choice you should not make but running away from things is also a mistake. Because it is going to come. You’re going to have injuries, you’re going to get hurt, it’s going to pain and then you don’t have to suffer it. That’s all. So keep yourself motivated by looking forward," Sushmita added.

Watch her LIVE session here: