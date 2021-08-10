Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SANA KHAN Video from Sana Khan and husband Anas Saiyad's Maldives getaway will leave you in splits

Sana Khan is having a time of her life with husband Anas Saiyad in Maldives. Sana had been treating her fans and followers with pictures and videos from her trip. On Tuesday morning, Sana took to Instagram and shared a hilarious ‘reality vs expectations’ video. Sharing the video on her handle, Sana wrote, “Was expecting love & gentleness but what I got was madness. My stomach & jaws still hurting @anas_saiyad20” Have a look:

In the video, she can be seen sitting in a swing while her husband is helping her with it and in no time, he gives a strong push and Sana cannot stop laughing.

Sharing another picture of her relaxing on the beach she wrote, "Relaxing by the beach And ofcourse miya exhausted by the beach (clicking my pics) @anas_saiyad20."

The 32-year-old had left everyone in shock when she chose to serve humanity and left the entertainment business. Later she surprised fans when she announced her wedding with Surat-based businessman Mufti Anas Saiyad on November 20.

Speaking about her first meeting with Anas, Sana told TOI, "We first met in 2017 in Mecca. It was a brief meeting on the day I was returning to India. Anas was introduced to me as an Islamic scholar. I would like to clarify that he is an Alim and not a Mufti. I contacted him towards the end of 2018, as I had some questions about religion. Then, after more than a year, we reconnected in 2020. I was always inclined towards learning more about Islam."