Sana Khan's gold-plated coffee date on top of Burj Khalifa with husband Anas Saiyad is so dreamy; see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANA KHAN Sana Khan's gold-plated coffee date on top of Burj Khalifa with husband Anas Saiyad is so dreamy

Former actress Sana Khan is enjoying her time with her husband Anas Saiyad in Dubai. Sana who is on a vacation has been treating her fans with some dreamy pictures. Sana keeps sharing glimpses of her holidays. She took to her Instagram on Wednesday and revealed the sweet surprise she got from her husband Anas at At.Mosphere, a restaurant on the 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa dubbed as the world's highest restaurant. She shared a picture from her coffee date which caught a lot of eyeballs. Sana can be seen sipping rich coffee layered with a thin sheet of gold with a beautiful view.

Sana posted a few pictures and wrote, "When your husband surprises you with breakfast at the top of the BURJ KHALIFA. That gold plated coffee."

Sana renounced her acting career and tied the knot with Anas Saiyad last year in November in a private ceremony. Sharing a picture with Anas she wrote, "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah."

She went to Kashmir with Anas for their honeymoon. Sana often shares pictures and videos with her husband Anas on her social media.

Announcing her retirement from Showbiz in October she said, "Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them."