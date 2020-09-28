Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal wishes brother Sunny on his birthday with adorable childhood throwback picture

Reminiscing about childhood days, actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday dug out a priceless throwback picture with brother Sunny, as he sent birthday wishes to him. The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor posted a throwback picture on social media that marked their childhood birthday celebration. In the picture posted to Instagram, the Kaushal brothers are seen taking a sip from a bottled can, while they both sport a special birthday.

Vicky and Sunny look adorable as they look into the camera, while busy having their drinks. "Happy Birthday bro! @sunsunnykhez," wrote the ‘Raazi’ star as he shared the sweet picture.

Have a look:

Not just Vicky, his rumoured girlfriend and actress Katrina Kaif also sent in birthday wishes to Sunny on her Instagram Story as she shared a photo and wrote, "Happy birthday Sunny Kaushal, all the love, success and joy this year."

Check it out:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif wishes Sunny Kaushal

On the professional front, Vicky was last seen in Karan Johar's horror film 'Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship' and will next be seen essaying the role of revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham Singh.'

Not only this but the actor has also committed to reunite with Dhar and Gulzar in an action film about mythological character Ashwatthama and a biopic of the army officer Sam Manekshaw, respectively.

-With ANI inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage