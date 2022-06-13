Vicky Kaushal and Bulbbul fame Tripti Dimri look HOT during song shoot in Croatia | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARMADELISHA28 Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri are shooting for a movie abroad

Vicky Kaushal has teamed up with Bulbbul fame actress Tripti Dimri for an upcoming movie, reportedly titled Rola. The duo has been shooting in Croatia for a romantic song sequence and as the images of the two actors from the location leaked on social media, fans could not help but appreciate their chemistry and how hot they looked together.

Vicky and Tripti shoot in summer outfits

For the song shoot, Tripti opted for a lemon-coloured co-ord set. She paired her bralette with a long skirt that had a trail and a slit. She accessorised her look with necklaces. Vicky wears a white on white outfit. He pairs his trousers with a shirt. The images are sure to leave you waiting for the movie and the on-screen couple. Farah Khan is choreographing the song featuring the two actors.

Vicky's Croatia shoot with Farah Khan is a delight

Not just Tripti, Vicky is making sure to have a fun time with choreographer and director Farah Khan during Croatia shoot. Recently, Vicky and Farah were seen teasing Katrina Kaif with a few pictures. In the pictures, Farah and Vicky attempted to make the actress a tad jealous. “Sorry Katrina, he’s found someone else," Farah teased Katrina. The actress said in response, "You are allowed Farah."

Vicky and Tripti's new movie is reportedly titled Rola

Vicky and Tripti's upcoming film is a rom-com from Dharma Productions. It is directed by Anand Tiwari. Ammy Virk is also said to play a part in it. As per reports, the romantic comedy that will see Vicky sporting a new look of a lover boy. While not many details of the film are known, it is clear that Tripti will be paired opposite Kaushal in the film.