Sara Ali Khan remembers her 'firsts' with Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput | PIC

Sara Ali Khan remembered Sushant Singh Rajput died on his death anniversary on June 14. People remember him by his art, and on his second death anniversary fans and film colleagues shared memories with the MS Dhoni actor. He performed in memorable roles in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Dil Bechara, Drive, Chhichhore and many others. Even after his death, the movies he has left behind have mesmerized the audience and on his death anniversary, some of his industry colleagues also remembered him.

Sara Ali Khan thanked Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant in the movie Kedarnath (2019), took to Instagram to remember her first co-star. She shared a picture memory from the shooting day of the movie and the throwback will make the fans nostalgic.

Sara wrote in her post, "From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever. (sic)."

Rhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh Rajput

On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary on Tuesday, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with the late actor, has shared a string of throwback pictures and penned an emotional note.

Rhea posted a motley of pictures with Sushant on Instagram. In the throwback images, the late actor and Rhea are seen spending some happy times together.

She captioned the image: "Miss you every day" along with a heart emoji.

Sushant Singh Rajput movies to watch

Sushant Singh Rajput was simply effortless on screen, whether it was a biopic, a romantic film or any other movie genre. It has been two years since we lost this gem of an actor.

