Varun Dhawan reveals being scared of The Undertaker as a child

Image Source : VARUN DHAWAN/ INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan penned a note for The Undertaker

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has penned an emotional note reacting to the news of WWE legend The Undertaker's retirement, describing him as "the greatest to enter the squared circle". "#thankyoutaker. I've been a WWE fan as long as I can remember. This man the undertaker has been part of my dreams and nightmares. I used be scared of him as a child but grew to admire his skill and athleticism. Thank you for the memories. The greatest to enter the squared circle," shared Varun on Instagram.

The Undertaker announced his retirement from WWE after a career spanning three decades, during the last episode of his docuseries "Undertaker: The Last Ride".

"Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring. I'm at a point, it's time this cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer. There's nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It's really opened my eyes to the bigger picture," The Undertaker aka Mark Calaway, announced during the fifth and final episode of the docuseries.

