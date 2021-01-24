Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'Last marriage in our family from his generation', says Anil

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Natasha Dalal at The Mansion House Resort in Alibaug on Sunday. There were a lot of speculations about Varun and Natasha's wedding and it was his uncle Anil Dhawan who had confirmed the news of the couple to tie the knot on January 24, 2021.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Varun's uncle, Anil, has expressed his excitement about his nephew's wedding. "We are very excited. This is the last marriage in our family from Varun’s generation. Rohit (Dhawan, Varun’s elder brother) got married, my children got married and my elder brother's kids are also married. Toh yeh complete circle ho jayega (this will be a complete circle). We are just doing the rituals among our families and not doing any bing bang," he said.

When Anil was asked if a small sangeet ceremony was planned at home, he said, "Ladki wale kuch karein toh hum thodi bolenge mat karo yeh. Woh apni beti ke liye jo bhi karna ho thoda bahut (If the girl’s side plans anything, then we obviously won’t say no. Whatever they want to do for their daughter)... otherwise there is nothing. Whatever you are hearing is bulls***. Our families are just getting together and doing the rituals."

Varun and Natasha have already begun the wedding festivities amidst their families and close friends. The pictures of the couple having a blast on the pre-wedding ceremonies have surfaced on the internet.

It is said that the security has been kept tight and the staff has been asked not to use their cell phones to avoid any leaking of pictures. It is also said that a few people from the industry have been invited keeping in mind the COVID19 safety norms.

Guests including Zoa Morani, Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Riteish Sidhwani's wife Dolly Sidhwani with her children have already reached the venue. As per a report in Times of India, the select celebrity guestlist includes names like Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez Shraddha Kapoor, and Sajid Nadiadwala.