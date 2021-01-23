Varun Dhawan reaches Alibaug; Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra & others arrive for Varun-Natasha wedding

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Varun Dhawan reaches his wedding venue in Alibaug

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will be saying their vows to each other on January 24th. While Natasha and the actor's family had already reached the wedding venue in Alibaug on Friday, Varun reached Alibaug today. The actor was spotted in a bearded look and appeared to be glowing. He posed for the paparazzi and also thanked them for the wishes. Dressed in a white tee and denim, Varun looked uber cool.

Varun and Natasha will be tying the knot at The Mansion House Resort in Alibaug in the presence of close friends and family. It is said that the security has been kept tight and the staff has been asked not to use their cell phones to avoid any leaking of pictures. The guest list may include Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and a few others. It is said that few people from the industry have been invited keeping in mind the COVID19 safety norms.

Other than Varun Dhawan, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya director Shashank Khaitan and designer Manish Malhotra also left for Alibaug on saturday to attend the five-day extravaganza of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding. While the filmmaker opted for a grey tracksuit, Malhotra looked dapper in a white jacket and black tee paired with black pants.

If reports are to be true, Manish Malhotra has designed Varun and Natasha's wedding outfits. The actor's family was also spotted at the designer's studio in the last few days. Check out-

Earlier, filmmaker David Dhawan's brother Anil Dhawan had confirmed that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will tie the knot to his ladylove Natasha Dalal on January 24. Sharing the excitement for his nephew's wedding Anil said in an interview with SpotboyE, "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it." On being asked if he would be a part of the celebrations, he said, "Why not?"

Rumours of Varun and Natasha's wedding made headlines throughout 2020. It was reported that the duo was planning to get married last year in Vietnam but due to the pandemic, their wedding was postponed. Varun and Natasha know each other since grade sixth and had been dating for a while now.

On the films' front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. He recently wrapped up the first schedule of his next film Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Kiara Advani.