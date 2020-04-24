Varun Dhawan's unseen photos with girlfriend Natasha Dalal as he celebrates his 33rd birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dala's unseen photos

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan left his fans surprised when he opened up about his love for longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 6 earlier. The actor revealed that he has been friends with Natasha since childhood and the duo know each other very well. He also claimed that he wants to marry her. If rumours are to be believed, the most talked-about couple in B-town was all set to get married this year but had to cancel their wedding due to the outbreak of coronavirus. As Varun Dhawan is locked down at his house, he rang into his 33rd birthday in the presence of his family.

Since the beginning of his career, Varun Dhawan kept his personal life away from the limelight. His name was many times linked with co-actor Alia Bhatt. However, when he found it apt to announce his love for Natasha, he did it on national television. On the show, Varun said that he is with Natasha because she has her own individuality.

He claimed, "That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually,"

He added, "Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends, we weren't dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together."

Natasha Dalal has been spotted with Varun Dhawan's family many times. The diva also attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding ceremonies with David Dhawan and his wife, when Varun couldn't be a part of it. Reacting to the same, Varun had said that Natasha is like her family and she has been attending events with his family since the very start. Varun also said, "She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilizing factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family."

