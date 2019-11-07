Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal speaks on wedding rumours, says ‘it’s the next step but not right now’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal breaks silence on wedding rumours

Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal have been in the limelight for long over their wedding rumours. After the lavish wedding of Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Neha Dhupia and others, it was said that Varun is the next one to follow suit. Even the date and venue of their wedding was making the headlines, but the actor rubbished them all. Now, his better half Natasha Dalal has broken her silence on the wedding rumours as well as their love story.

While speaking to a magazine, Natasha Dalal revealed that she has known Varun since their childhood. They went to school together. The duo has been best of friends and maintained to be friends till their mid-20s. She said that they only started dating before Natasha had to go away. The distance made them realise that they are more than friends and share a special connection. Natasha also said that marriage is the next step in their relationship, and it will eventually happen but not right now.

Varun and Natasha never opened up about their relationship in the beginning. It was when Varun appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 6 that he opened up about his girlfriend and how she feels like home to him. He had said that he loves to be with Natasha because she has her own individuality.

Varun said, "That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D’souza’s dance based film Street Dancer 3D. He is currently shooting for his father David Dhawan’s next film Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Also read:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to have Bollywood style exotic destination wedding in 2020?

Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s these unseen pictures will blow your mind

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page