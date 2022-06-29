TXT's Yeonjun breaks the internet as his blue hair makes a comeback at Burberry event

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HUEKAN1SMS TXT's Yeonjun's blue hair makes a comeback

TXT aka Tomorrow x Together's oldest member Yeonjun left the hearts of the fans fluttering after his photos in blue hair went viral. The singer and rapper attended a Burberry event in Busan and fans could only focus on the comeback of his blue hair. They called it 'iconic' and expressed that it reminded them of Yeonjun's 'Run Away Era'. The rapper loves to experiment with his hairstyle and keeps dying his hair in different colours. While fans are in love with each of his looks, the blue-haired Yeonjun has a special place in their hearts.

Reacting to the comeback of blue hair on Yeonjun, a Twitter user said, "I’ve stan txt since Run away era. And now Yeonjun in blue hair gives me deja vu, it feels surreal looking right now at yeonjun like the same yeonjun that caught my attention when I first saw them." Another said, "bro as much as I love Yeonjun’s red hair during the magic era,, the blue hair run away era remained iconic."

Check out the reactions here-

Meanwhile, South Korean music group Tomorrow x Together will be performing four concerts in Asian cities -- Jakarta, Manila, Taipei and Bangkok -- following shows in Korea, Japan and the US as part of their upcoming debut world tour. Popularly known as TXT, the band announced that 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR IN ASIA' will be held in Jakarta on October 12, in Manila on October 15 and 16, in Taipei on October 19, and in Bangkok on October 22 and 23.

The quintet — comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai — will follow it up with concerts in seven cities across the US: Chicago on July 7, New York on July 9, Atlanta on July 12, Dallas on July 14, Houston on July 17, San Francisco on July 21, and finally Los Angeles on July 23 and 24.

After these eight shows in the US, TXT will head over to Japan where they will hold concerts in Osaka on September 3 and 4, and Chiba on September 7 and 8.

Also Read: V of BTS aka Kim Taehyung is the Most Handsome Man of 2022, beats Hrithik Roshan | Full List

Also Read: BTS Island In The SEOM releases today: Time, Where to Register and everything to know about this new game