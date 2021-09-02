Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna scientifically explains how mothers & daughters are related in adorable pic with Nitara

Actress and author Twinkle Khanna is an avid social media user. She loves to treat her fans with some interesting and amazing posts. The actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped an awwdorable sight of her afternoon with daughter Nitara. In the picture, Twinkle is seen almost planting a sweet kiss on Nitara head as they take a nap, together. Twinkle often shares pictures with Nitara and fun the two have together. Talking about how the mother-daughter duo are related, she wrote, "You have pieces of me in you and science merely confirms what I already knew, there are bits of you inside me too."

"During pregnancy, some of the fetus's cells leave the womb, traveling through the placenta and into the mother's bloodstream, where they end up in various parts of her body. This phenomenon, later coined as "fetal microchimerism," was first discovered in the late 19th century by a German scientist named Georg Schmorl. When the heart is injured, fetal cells seem to flock to the site of injury and turn into several different types of specialized heart cells. * Inputs from Live Science," the actress added.

Twinkle Khanna's sense of creativity and humour often entertain netizens on social media. Recently, she shared a rare throwback photo. Reminiscing about her school days the actress said that while her school days were clearly 'the best days' of her life, she doesn't miss the funny haircut though. In addition, she also encouraged her fellow industry members to join her in an initiative for girl education.

"I definitely don’t miss those funny haircuts but I do recall my years at New Era with a deep wistfulness. I would say that those were clearly as the cliche goes, the best days of my life," she wrote adding, "The pandemic though, will perhaps deprive 10 million Indian girls of the best days of their lives with the risk of them never returning to school. Join @savethechildren_india in their efforts to ensure a safe return to schools for all children, especially girls."

Could you spot Twinkle Khanna in this throwback pic? The actress stands in the extreme right in the second row from below.. She one of the three students standing together.

For those unversed, Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar. The two tied the knot in 2001. The couple have two children, Aarav and Nitara.

