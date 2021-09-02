Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSRAT JAHAN Nusrat Jahan talks about criticism in new post, gives glimpse into her new mommy life

Bengali actress-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Thursday dropped a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram. The actress, who was recently blessed with a baby boy, treated fans to her 'new look.' The picture has been clicked by her daddy and gives a glimpse into Nusrat's 'new mommy life.' Wearing minimal makeup, the actress looked beautiful in a black and white strip outfit. In the captioned, Nusrat has a message for her critics.

"Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy," she wrote alongside the picture.

The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, welcomed her first child on August 27. Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta drove Nusrat to the hospital. As per TOI sources, she underwent a C-section under Dr Rajiv Agarwaal and a team of doctors. Jahan, who is reportedly dating actor-politician Yash Dasgupta in recent times, had earlier argued that since her marriage ceremony with businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019 had taken place in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation, the marriage is invalid in India.

According to Jain, Jahan had always avoided his requests to get the marriage registered. He claimed that Jahan's behaviour started changing towards him in August 2020 when she was shooting a film. Nusrat has been cast opposite Yash in Bengali film 'SOS Kolkata', the shooting of which took place in August 2020.

Jain had said that on November 5 last year, Nusrat left his flat along with her personal belongings and shifted to her Ballygunge flat 'and thereafter we never stayed together as husband and wife'.

On the professional front, she will be seen opposite Yash Dasgupta in the Bengali film SOS Kolkata and the shooting of the same has taken place in August 2020.

