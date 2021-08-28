Tiger 3: Salman Khan shares stylish photo with his 'bhatija' Nirvan Khan from Russia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan shares photo with his 'bhatija' Nirvan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is in Russia currently with actress Katrina Kaif where they have been shooting for their upcoming film Tiger 3. The actor's look has been going viral on the internet from the sets of the film and the excitement of the fans is at its peak. On Friday, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a stylish photo with his 'bhatija' Nirvan Khan from Russia.

In the picture, Salman Khan and Nirvan can be seen walking, While Salman looks handsome in a checkered jacket, T-shirt and jeans, Nirvan looks dapper in a black leather jacket and green pants. The superstar simply captioned the image, "chacha bhatija." Have a look-

Nirvan is Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan's elder son. He featured in the web show Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives which was based on the lives of four Bollywood wives including Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife) and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni).

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's pictures with fans and his look from Tiger 3 have been ruling the internet. In one of the pictures, the 55-year-old superstar was seen sporting long reddish brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, a red jacket and a headband for the look.

Another set of pictures showed Salman posing with some fans.

'Tiger 3' was earlier put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. It is the third part of the spy thriller franchise being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.