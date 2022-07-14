The Gray Man: Dhanush looks killer in black suit as he attends premiere in LA with kids Linga, Yathra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GRAYMANNETFLIX Dhanush with his sons Yathra and Linga at the world premiere of The Gray Man

The Gray Man is all set to release in theatres for a limited time before it premieres on Netflix on July 22. The action film marks the Hollywood debut of Indian star Dhanush and there is huge anticipation building up to its release. Dhanush is also part of the press tour along with the lead stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and the director duo the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame. At the world premiere of The Gray Man in Los Angeles, California, Dhanush arrived in style in a black suit.

Dhanush attends The Gray Man premiere

Dhanush was the star attraction at the Los Angeles premiere for Indian fans. He looked dashing in a black suit. He flaunted his long hair look as he posed for the camerapersons gathered for the red carpet event. The premiere was made all the more special for the actor as his sons Yathra and Linga were present with him at The Gray Man screening. Pics of Dhanush have been going viral on social media with fans showering him and his sons with affection. Both Yathra and Linga looked handsome in suits alongside their father. The three posed gracefully for the images.

More pics of The Gray man stars at world premiere

The Gray Man lead stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas along with the supporting cast looked their best at the world premiere. Ana stunned in a metallic dress. Ryan looked dashing in a powder blue suit and Chris, as usual, made an impression in a suit, which he teamed with a white T-shirt. Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thorton were also present at The Gray man premiere.

Dhanush to play an assassin in The Gray Man

Dhanush's role in The Gray Man is that of an assassin. In a teaser clip released recently, he is seen in a combat scene with Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling. The Gray Man clip featuring Dhanush in an out-and-out action avatar has wowed the fans and they can't wait for the film to release on Netflix come July 22.

