Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut's remarkable transformation in new stills will startle you

Kangana Ranaut is to reveal the trailer of her much anticipated film Thalaivi on Tuesday. A day ahead of the trailer launch, the actress surprised her fans by sharing new stills from the film. In the photos, Kangana's can be seen putting on considerable weight for the film as she plays actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, whose life is depicted in the film. In the new stills from Thalaivi, in one of the pics, she can be seen in a lean avatar posing in yellow shorts and a printed shirt, while in another one, she can be seen striking a Bharatnatyam pose with considerable weight gain. And in the third one, she is dressed in a red saree.

Captioning the photos, she wrote, "One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever."

Surprised fans are completely in awe of the actress and have been complimenting Kangana for the transformation. A user wrote, "Wonder challenging putting on so much weight & shedding so quickly. Here could not reduce extra 5 kgs in middle despite leaving sugar,fried,reducing wheat intakes,milk,6 kilometers walk,exercises because moment stop,body dilutes in no time including all muscles built etc." Another said, "100% replica of Amma. You are incredible Kangana. Wherever you do is flawless and perfect. God bless you with success".

"Your transformation is just phenom! You look just like her in the 2nd and 3rd pic! I'm so looking forward to watching this movie. Many have essayed her role but you have done it true justice," tweeted another usre.

Some also asked Kangana to share tips for gaining and losing weight while many wished her luck for the film.

This is not the first time that Kangana gave fans a glimpse of her transformation for Thalivi. Earlier, sharing some throwback pictures along with some stills from the biopic, the actress mentioned how gaining weight took a toll on her health. "I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection," she wrote.

"Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine," she added in a separate post.

"Thalaivi" is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

