Telugu actor Naresh marries for fourth time with Pavithra Lokesh at 60; see wedding video

Telugu actor Naresh married to Pavithra Lokesh

Telugu actor Naresh recently got married with Kannada and Telugu actor Pavithra Lokesh in a traditional ceremony and shared a wedding video on social media on Friday. Pavithra is a Kannada and Telugu actor who mostly plays supporting roles. On the set of one of their films, the two fell in love. Naresh is in his fourth marriage, and Pavithra is in her third.

According to reports, Naresh has yet to obtain a legal divorce from his third wife, Ramya Raghupathi. Naresh married Rekha Supriya after his first marriage failed. The ex-couple has two sons, Naveen Vijay Krishna and Tejaswi Krishna. After his second marriage failed, Naresh married Ramya Raghupathi; the couple is embroiled in legal wranglings after their divorce.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Naresh shared the video of his wedding. He wrote, “Seeking your blessings for a life time of peace & joy in this new journey of us.”

Pavithra was previously married to a software engineer and then lived with Kannada film actor Suchendra Prasad. Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh have been living together since 2021 and officially married on Friday. “A lifetime of peace and joy”, the couple wrote at the end of their wedding announcement video.

However, some claim that it is a publicity stunt for the film in which they are starring together, while others claim that it is genuine. In any case, actor Naresh has spoken about their marriage on numerous occasions!

