Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Shruti Modi appears before NCB

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi on Wednesday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs related case. Shruti arrived at the NCB office here for questioning, a day after she was summoned to join the probe. The NCB has also summoned Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning.

The official said that Shruti will be questioned about the drug use and delivery to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested last Tuesday. The official said that Shruti will be asked about her alleged chat with Rhea, where they are seen discussing providing drugs to Sushant.

The NCB will also question Shruti whether she was aware of the drug use by Sushant and Rhea. And if yes, since when.

The latest development comes in the wake of the arrest of over 15 people in connection with the Sushant death case. Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and several others have been arrested by the NCB.

The NCB has registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra's Mont Blanc apartment on June 14.

Besides the CBI and the ED, NCB is the third agency to probe the death case of Sushant.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have apparently emerged in the NCB probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of Sushant, official sources said.

