Sushant Death Case: Why is Rhea Chakraborty playing hide-and-seek if she's innocent: Bihar DGP

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been getting murkier by the day. With Rhea Chakraborty missing, Bihar Police has been trying to find her and other six people's whereabouts. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey in an exclusive interview with IndiaTV said there is no information about the six accused including Rhea, her father, mother, brother and managers by the late actor's father KK Singh. He questioned if Rhea Chakraborty is innocent, why is she playing hide-and-seek with the police.

Pandey said, "Why is Rhea running away? If she is not guilty, come forward and help the police in the investigation. We are not advocates of punishing an innocent. We would like her to stand up and if she succeeds in proving herself innocent, we will not even touch her. But if she runs away from us, then we will definitely doubt her."

He also stated that Bihar Police is working very closely in the matter and investigating deeply. He said that they just have the FIR and nothing else which is why they are facing trouble in moving ahead in the investigation. Bihar Police is looking out for Rhea Chakraborty. The whole country is confused as to why a young man who had everything in terms of money fame, etc died by suicide.

"Sushant was not just Bihar's child he was the son of India. Rhea was the one who called for a CBI probe and now she is not coming forward to give her statement. Bihar police have always supported everyone and this is what we are asking from Mumbai police now," said DGP.

Actor Sushant died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14 and his father K.K. Singh had lodged an FIR in Patna on July 25, in which Rhea has been named as the main accused. After the FIR was lodged in Patna, the Bihar Police have also reached Mumbai for the investigation. Meanwhile, Rhea has filed an application in the Supreme Court to hear the entire case in Mumbai instead of Patna. Sushant's father, through his lawyer Vikas Singh, has also filed a counter-petition to keep the case in Patna. The case is to be heard on August 5.

