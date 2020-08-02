Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Police investigating connection between Disha Salian and actor's demise

ED has registered a case of money laundering in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case and has started the investigation. The ED has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. ED's Mumbai branch will carry on its investigation at certain points. Finance records of the last few months of both the companies of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother are being tracked. Rhea and her brother started two companies between September 2019 and January 2020. Surprisingly, since then to date there has been no exchange of money in these companies.

ED is also ascertaining whether these two companies were opened for the purpose of Shell Company. Additionally, the ED team will also investigate the bank accounts of Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account has also started. The ED team suspects that about Rs 14 crore has been withdrawn from Sushant's account and invested in a shell company, so the ED team is also investigating from this angle. Sushant Singh Rajput formed one of his company Innsaei Ventures in 2018 and its record is also being investigated.

According to sources, in the next few days, ED may summon Rhea Chakraborty and her brother to join the investigation. The ED will not only investigate the personal bank accounts and corporate accounts of Rhea, her brother, and her close ones but will also try to know from Rhea about her source of income despite not having big projects.

(Reported by JP Singh)