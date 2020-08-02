Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Police investigating connection between Disha Salian and actor's demise

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's father K.K Singh filed a 6-page long FIR against late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the case has taken a completely new turn. Not just his family, or fans, now various leaders from the political parties have started demanding a CBI probe in the case. Meanwhile, the twists and turns that are coming in daily have blown a tug of war between the Bihar and the Mumbai Police who are investigating the matter. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in an interview with IndiaTV also said that the state government is willing to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation if Sushant's family requests the state to do so. Meanwhile, ED has stepped into and is probing into the money laundering in regard to the transfer of Rs 15 crore. "The Chief Minister will definitely act if demand for a CBI inquiry comes from the family of Rajput," said Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, who's a close aide of Nitish Kumar.
There might be a lookout notice sent against the actress soon. Meanwhile, the statements of both Rhea and her brother Showick are yet to be recorded. The 'Jalebi' actress on Friday came out in the public light and claimed that 'truth shall prevail." Catch all the updates related to the actor's death here: