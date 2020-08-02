Sunday, August 02, 2020
     
  Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Police investigating connection between Disha Salian and actor's demise
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Police investigating connection between Disha Salian and actor's demise

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case investigation has now taken a new turn. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told IndiaTV that the state government is willing to order a probe by the CBI into the actor's death if his family requests the state to do so. Meanwhile, the police are trying to find out if there's any connection between the actor and his ex-manager Disha Salian's suicide.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2020 8:44 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Police finding out connection between Disha Salian and actor's demise

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's father K.K Singh filed a 6-page long FIR against late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the case has taken a completely new turn. Not just his family, or fans, now various leaders from the political parties have started demanding a CBI probe in the case. Meanwhile, the twists and turns that are coming in daily have blown a tug of war between the Bihar and the Mumbai Police who are investigating the matter. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in an interview with IndiaTV also said that the state government is willing to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation if Sushant's family requests the state to do so. Meanwhile, ED has stepped into and is probing into the money laundering in regard to the transfer of Rs 15 crore. "The Chief Minister will definitely act if demand for a CBI inquiry comes from the family of Rajput," said Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, who's a close aide of Nitish Kumar.

There might be a lookout notice sent against the actress soon. Meanwhile, the statements of both Rhea and her brother Showick are yet to be recorded. The 'Jalebi' actress on Friday came out in the public light and claimed that 'truth shall prevail." Catch all the updates related to the actor's death here:

 

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE updates:

  • Aug 02, 2020 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sushant was not so weak that he could kill himself: Ankita Lokhande

    In an exclusive interview to India TV, Ankita said that she still cannot believe that Sushant is no more. Talking about him, the actress said that he knew what he wanted to do after five years. "Sushant was not so weak that he could kill himself. Nepotism was there in the industry even before he made his debut and he knew it. If this narrative is true, then he would have taken this before."

     

  • Aug 02, 2020 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bihar Police engaged in gathering information related to Disha Salian's suicide

    The Bihar Police went to Malwani Police Station after recording the statement of Rumi Jaffery. They went to seek the FIR copy and post mortem report of actor's ex-manager Disha Salian. Even though they have not received any documents yet, the formal conversation was held with the officers at the police station. The police are finding out whether there is any connection between Sushant and Disha's death or suicide.

    (Rajeev Singh)

  • Aug 02, 2020 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Director Rumi Jaffery investigated by Bihar Police

    Bihar Police interrogated Rumi Jaffery for around four hours. According to the police, they got important information from the director, which will be helpful in further investigation. Police even got personal and professional details about Rhea and Sushant and now they will interrogate more 5 people regarding this case. Bihar Police also told India TV that Siddharth Pithani is out of Mumbai, hence they were unable to contact him. He will be contacted soon.

    (Joyeeta and Atul)

  • Aug 02, 2020 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    ED to investigate into money laundering case in Sushant Singh Rajput case

    ED has registered a case of money laundering in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case and has started the investigation. The ED has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. ED's Mumbai branch will carry on its investigation at certain points. Finance records of the last few months of both the companies of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother are being tracked. Rhea and her brother started two companies between September 2019 and January 2020. Surprisingly, since then to date there has been no exchange of money in these companies. 

    ED is also ascertaining whether these two companies were opened for the purpose of Shell Company. Additionally, the ED team will also investigate the bank accounts of Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account has also started. The ED team suspects that about Rs 14 crore has been withdrawn from Sushant's account and invested in a shell company, so the ED team is also investigating from this angle. Sushant Singh Rajput formed one of his company Innsaei Ventures in 2018 and its record is also being investigated.

    According to sources, in the next few days, ED may summon Rhea Chakraborty and her brother to join the investigation. The ED will not only investigate the personal bank accounts and corporate accounts of Rhea, her brother, and her close ones but will also try to know from Rhea about her source of income despite not having big projects.

    (Reported by JP Singh)

  • Aug 02, 2020 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Actor's domestic help Neeraj on what happened on June 14

    Talking about the unfateful day on which the actor committed suicide, domestic help Neeraj said that he woke up around 6 am and asked him for some water. "He asked me if everything is fine or not. To which, I replied yes sir, everything is fine. Then, he smiled at me and, I came down. This was the last time that I had a conversation with sir."

     

     

  • Aug 02, 2020 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    BJP leader Raj Kadam issues statement

    "The people of the country and the state trust the ability of the Mumbai Police but not the state government. If nothing is wrong then why Sushant's case is not being handed over to CBI. The image of the Mumbai Police has been poor due to the interference of the three-party government. Mumbai Police should be exempted", said BJP leader Raj Kadam in a statement.

     

  • Aug 02, 2020 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Uddhav under pressure from Cong patronised Bollywood 'mafia': Sushil Modi

    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that his government is under pressure from the Bollywood 'mafia' patronised by the Congress, hence Thackeray is hell-bent on saving all those responsible in the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Taking to Twitter, Modi said: "Complaints of ill-treatment of people from Bihar also used to be received earlier but the current Uddhav government, surviving on the crutches of Congress and NCP, has crossed all limits. During lockdown, attempts were made to stall the return of labourers from Bihar."

