  Sushant Death Case LIVE Updates: CBI to grill Rhea again, actor's sister shares he was ambidextrous
Sushant Death Case LIVE Updates: CBI to grill Rhea again, actor's sister shares he was ambidextrous

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fifth consecutive day today. Rhea, along with brother Showik, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and the late actor's business manager Shruti Modi, were grilled by the CBI on Monday.

New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2020 9:59 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fifth consecutive day today. Rhea, along with brother Showik and the late actor's business manager Shruti Modi, were grilled by the CBI on Monday. The actress was interrogated for nine hours and was questioned on several issues including her leaving the flat of the late actor on June 8 and the medical treatment and medicines administered to him. The CBI sources said that she was questioned about the expenses made by her from Sushant's credit card and his medical treatment. CBI's Special Investigation Team has been quizzing the actress about the treatment of Sushant to understand the events leading to Sushant's mysterious death.

On the other hand, CBI also recorded statements of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Meetu and Priyanka Singh, Meetu was the one who reached Sushant's flat in Bandra after flatmate Siddharth Pithani called her to reveal that the actor is not opening his door. She was the only family member present after the actor was allegedly found dead.  The statements were recorded at Delhi's CBI headquarters in the presence of DIG Gagandeep.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death News LIVE Updates

  • Sep 01, 2020 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty has not been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for her statement: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

  • Sep 01, 2020 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares a video revealing that her brother was a 'rare genius'

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares a video revealing that her brother was a 'rare genius' as he could write with both his hands at the same time. Taking to Twitter, Shweta wrote, "Rare Genius......ambidexterity-mirror writing, less than 1% population in the world is capable of doing this!!"

    She also shared a quote which read, "For a man to constantly do good without caring for the approbation of his fellow-men is indeed the highest sacrifice man can perform."

  • Sep 01, 2020 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty will be grilled by the CBI again today for the fifth consecutive day.

  • Sep 01, 2020 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Shruti Modi on Monday

    Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI's Special Investigation Team for nine hours here on Monday on several issues including her leaving the flat of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 8 and the medical treatment and medicines administered to him.

