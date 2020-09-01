Sushant Death Case LIVE Updates: CBI to grill Rhea again, actor's sister shares he was ambidextrous

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares a video revealing that her brother was a 'rare genius' as he could write with both his hands at the same time. Taking to Twitter, Shweta wrote, "Rare Genius......ambidexterity-mirror writing, less than 1% population in the world is capable of doing this!!"

She also shared a quote which read, "For a man to constantly do good without caring for the approbation of his fellow-men is indeed the highest sacrifice man can perform."