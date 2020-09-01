Sushant Death Case LIVE Updates: CBI to grill Rhea again, actor's sister shares he was ambidextrous

CBI continues interrogating Rhea Chakraborty and others in Sushant Singh Rajput Death CaseSushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fifth consecutive day today. Rhea, along with brother Showik and the late actor's business manager Shruti Modi, were grilled by the CBI on Monday. The actress was interrogated for nine hours and was questioned on several issues including her leaving the flat of the late actor on June 8 and the medical treatment and medicines administered to him. The CBI sources said that she was questioned about the expenses made by her from Sushant's credit card and his medical treatment. CBI's Special Investigation Team has been quizzing the actress about the treatment of Sushant to understand the events leading to Sushant's mysterious death.
On the other hand, CBI also recorded statements of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Meetu and Priyanka Singh, Meetu was the one who reached Sushant's flat in Bandra after flatmate Siddharth Pithani called her to reveal that the actor is not opening his door. She was the only family member present after the actor was allegedly found dead. The statements were recorded at Delhi's CBI headquarters in the presence of DIG Gagandeep.
