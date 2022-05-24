Suhana Khan's birthday was all about roses & poses with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor & others; see INSIDE pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Suhana Khan's birthday pics

Suhana Khan turned a year older on Monday. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is all set to make her foray into films just like her father. As she is busy shooting for her upcoming film The Archies in Ooty, Suhana celebrated her special day with her co-actors. On Tuesday, she began her morning by sharing a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others. Sharing the pictures, Suhana wrote, "22/22 followed by a smiling face emoji with its tongue out."

The pictures prove that Suhana had a really special birthday. Her room was decorated with balloons and flowers. She looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder orange bodycon dress. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda as he is also a part of her debut film. Khushi Kapoor also posed with the birthday girl in another picture. Suhana received several flower bouquets as she shared their pictures on Instagram.

Fans reactions

Suhana is one of the most popular celebrity kids on social media and has a huge fan following. As soon as she shared pictures, her post was bombarded with sweet wishes from her fans. One of the users wrote, "So gorgeous. 22 is going to be magic!" Ananya Panday also commented on the post and asked her, "Where are my flowers" Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Happy days x." Khushi Kapoor also dropped heart emojis.

As she was away from her parents on her birthday, Suhana's mother Gauri Khan dedicated a special post to her darling daughter. Alongside a picture of Suhana in a printed coat with pink pants and pink heels, she wrote, "Birthday girl."

About Suhana's Bollywood debut

Suhana is ready for her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda as Archie and Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor as Betty. Suhana will be seen playing Veronica.

Peviously, proud daddy Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser and wrote, "From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions."