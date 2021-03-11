Vicky Kaushal recreates 'Majnu Bhai' Anil Kapoor's Welcome painting as he stands on horseback; Gets trolled

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL, TWITTER/ZEFUKME Vicky Kaushal jokes he's recreating Majnu Bhai's painting from film Welcome

A stunt performed by Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on horseback has not gone down well with a section of netizens, who feel he could have been kinder to the animal. Vicky shared a photo of his stunt on Instagram on Thursday. In the image, Vicky standing straight on a horse's back, striking balance with both hands stretched. The actor claimed that he has recreated Anil Kapoor's painting in the film "Welcome", where Kapoor's character Majnu bhai had painted a donkey standing on the back of a horse.

Sharing a photo of the stunt on Instagram, Vicky tagged Anil Kapoor and wrote: "Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai's painting this morning. @anilskapoor."

A section of netizens didn't find the actor's stunt very kind towards the animal. "Can we for once think about to the animal," commented a user. "Is that horse ok?" asked another user. "I am pretty sure this is bad for the horse's back. Vicky you can do better than this," suggested another user.

However, the actor found support among industry colleagues and friends.

Kiara Advani wrote: "Haha toppp." "Crazyy," commented Tiger Shroff. Bhumi Pednekar posted: "Haha! best" "Wah wah," expressed director Shashank Khaitan.

Last week, Vicky had shared a video of riding a horse saying that he is back to basics.

The actor, who was last seen on screen in "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship", is currently shooting for his next titled "Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the film "The Immortal Ashwatthama". Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to go on the floors later this year.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project. His other upcoming film is Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht", where he is cast as Aurangzeb.