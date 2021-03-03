Vicky Kaushal is 'back to basics' as he shares video riding horse, watch here

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a video riding a horse and says that he is back to basics! Vicky posted the clip on Instagram, where he looks dapper in a black T-shirt and blue pants. "Walk and trot. Back to basics," Vicky captioned the clip. Impressed by his dedication, fans took to the comment section to laud the actor. A user wrote, "The way you're working hard, I'm so proud," while another commented, "King Kaushal working hard." Several others wished him luck and dropped heart emojis in the comment box.

The actor is currently busy with Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham", where he plays the titular revolutionary. Take a look at the video:

He is currently busy with Shoojit Sircar's directorial. A while back, he shared the first look from his upcoming film "The Immortal Ashwatthama". Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to go on floors later this year.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

His other upcoming film is Karan Johar's "Takht", where he is cast as Aurangzeb. The historical drama revolves around Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, played by Ranveer Singh, and their fight for the throne

The National Award-winning star was last seen in the horror film "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship".