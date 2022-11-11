Sridevi's untimely death instigated Boney Kapoor's urge to smoke, filmmaker reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRIDEVIKAPOOR Sridevi's untimely death instigated Boney to smoke

Sridevi was one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema. The veteran actress' untimely death shook the nation and filled every heart with sorrow. She passed away on February 24, 2018, in the bathroom of her hotel room in Dubai. The autopsy report mentioned "accidental drowning" as the cause of death. She was survived by her husband, Boney Kapoor, and her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Ever since she left for her heavenly abode, fans celebrate her iconic era every single day. Her family misses her dearly, and they often share pictures of her on social media. Recently, Boney Kapoor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and recalled how Sridevi had asked him to quit smoking.

During the show, Boney revealed that Sridevi had asked him to stop smoking. However, after Sridevi's passing, there was a time when he considered turning back to smoking. Boney recalled that he was in Dubai for three to four days when the actress passed away, and that's when he experienced the strongest urges because he was alone and experiencing emotional pain, tension, and anxiety.

He suddenly recalled how Sridevi had requested him to leave by reassuring him of his love for her when she had first requested that he do so. When she was gone, the producer wanted to smoke, but he reminded himself that if he truly loved his wife, he would not. So he admitted not touching cigarettes back then, and he still does so today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney Kapoor recently produced the survival-thriller Mili, which starred Janhvi in the lead. Apart from this, the filmmaker is all set to make his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's untitled next, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

