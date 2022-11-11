Black Panther 2, Uunchai leaked online on day of release; HD print available on Telegram, Movierulz

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BLACKPANTHER VERIFIED Black Panther 2 and Uunchai have released on November 11

Black Panther 2 and Uunchai are the two big releases this week in the theaters. The expectations from the films are sky-high and box office returns from the two features are looking promising. However, on the day of release, the Hollywood superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai have been leaked online on various torrent sites. On the internet, HD versions of the two films are also available for viewing and download. Despite laws being stringent against film piracy, somehow various prints of the movie have been leaked. This will cost the producers a great deal of money and will also affect the films' overall box office performance.

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death. The sequel is directed by Ryan Coogler who also helmed the first installment of the franchise. Like the original, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to be another box office smash.

Read: Monica O My Darling Twitter Review: Fans call Rajkummar Rao's Netflix film 'ode to retro Bollywood'

About Uunchai movie

Featuring Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa as four friends in their twilight years, the Sooraj Barjatya-directed drama follow these characters on a trek that turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. Uunchai has been shot extensively across various locations in India and Nepal. roduced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, Uunchai has released in theatres on November 11. Actors Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra round out the cast.

Read: Uunchai Twitter Review & Reactions: Amitabh Bachchan-Sooraj Barjatya deliver wholesome entertainment

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest Entertainment News