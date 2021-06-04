Image Source : TWITTER/@PRIYATHIMMESH SP Balasubrahmanyam Birth Anniversary: Fans pay tribute to the legendary singer with old pic, videos

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away last year on September 25 in Chennai after suffering from severe Covid-19 pneumonia. The legendary singer had recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades. His death left a void among his fans. On Friday (June 4), the singer's fans flooded the internet with throwback videos and pictures to pay a tribute on his birth anniversary. From his popular song to remembering their favorite memories of SP Balasubrahmanyam, fans remembered the legendary singer.

One Twitter user wrote, "Remembering legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Sir you may not be with us but your memories are with us." Another tweeted, "From wishing him on his bday to remembering him on his bdayBroken heart.. He lives on forever through his songs.. Happy birthday SPB GARU." "Fondly remembering #SPBalasubrahmanyam on his 75th Birth Anniversary

-the magical voice behind countless soothing, soul-stirring & inspiring songs featured in the films of #SuperStar @rajinikanth"

On a related note, SPB gave his voice to many Bollywood songs that are still carved in people's hearts. His first song was in Telugu flick "Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna" (1967) and his debut song in Tamil "Athanodu Ippadi Irundhu" in a movie titled 'Hotel Rambha' never saw the light of the day. His entry in the Tamil film industry happened with 'Shanthi Nilayam' and 'Adimaippen', both of which hit screens in 1969.

Before becoming ill, he recorded a zestful opening song for the under production Rajinkanth starrer "Annatha," a D Imman musical and it turned out be his last song in his career that spanned over five decades. The singer has also earned a variety of sobriquets from his fans like "Padum Nila," (singing moon), "Isai Megam" (music cloud that showered songs), "Gaandha kuralon" (Man of a magnetic voice) for his mellifluous voice.

He was admitted to MGM Healthcare last year on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus. The health condition of the singer, who presented only mild symptoms during admission deteriorated for the first time on August 13 late night and he was put on life support and moved to the Intensive Care Unit. Soon he was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO, a heart, lung assistance machine) as well besides the ventilator. He was declared extremely critical on September 24 and he passed away the next day.