Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya shares he's undergoing treatment for COVID-19

The year 2020 was all about coronavirus which slowly and steadily became a pandemic. A lot of people from all over the world have been infected till date. Not only this but the list also includes names of few celebrities from the entertainment industry who got exposed to the virus. And it seems, another name has been added to the list. It's that of none other than South actor Suriya who has been earning praises for his performance in the film 'Soorarai Pottru.' The sad news of being infected with coronavirus was shared by the actor himself on his personal Twitter handle.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, the actor wrote, "I am suffering from 'corona' infection and am receiving treatment. We will all realize that life has not yet returned to normal. Can't be paralyzed with fear. At the same time, safety and attention are essential. Love and thanks to the dedicated supportive physicians."

Showing his concern filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian re-tweeted his post on his handle and wrote, "Dear Brothers and Sisters Anna’s fine and nothing to worry."

Soon after the tweet, the fans got worried and started showing concern on social media. The comments section was filled with prayers for him. Check them out:

On the professional front, Suriya has completed the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa. Directed by Gautham Menon, the film is all set to release on Netflix. Apart from that, the actor has other projects in the pipleine including-- Suriya 40 helmed by Pandiraj and a project directed by Gnanavel.

Suriya's last release, Soorarai Pottru, dropped on Amazon Prime in November. The Tamil film, directed by Sudha Kongara, co-stars Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi and Mohan Babu. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.