Anil Kapoor, Arjun, Sanya Malhotra mourn the demise of Shiv Subrahmanyam: 'He was exceptional'

Veteran screenwriter-actor Shiv Subrahmanyam passed away on Sunday night. The news was confirmed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta who took to Twitter and posted a note about Subrahmanyam's demise, writing that it was "terrible news to wake up to". The sad news of his demise has left fans and fellow members of the film industry heartbroken. Several actors, directors and screenwriters have shared tributes and heartfelt condolences on social media. On Monday, his 'Parinda' co-star Anil Kapoor tweeted, "I had the opportunity to work with Shiv first in Parinda and then in 24 and both the times he was exceptional. An excellent actor who will be truly missed…my heartfelt condolences to the family."

Arjun Kapoor, who worked with the late actor in the hit film '2 States', took to his Instagram Story and shared a monochrome picture of his co-star. "Rest in peace, Shiv sir. You will be missed," he wrote. ALSO READ: Shiv Subrahmanyam dies: Naseeruddin Shah, Nana Patekar & other celebs attend last rites | IN PICS

On the other hand, Abhimanyu Dassani, who shared screen space with Subrahmanyam in 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', shared a still from their film and penned, "So kind so gentle so caring and so witty. Will always cherish the evening walks with you. Rest in peace sir, you will be missed."

Sanya Malhotra dropped a picture of herself and Shiv Subramaniam on her Instagram Stories. "You have left some wonderful memories that will never fade," she wrote.

Shiv Subramaniam also penned the script for Sudhir Mishra's Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Paying his tribute, Mishra tweeted, "Shiv Subramaniam co-wrote Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Chameli and Hazaaron with me but much before that in 1984, when I was a writer on Saeed Mirza's Mohan Joshi Haazir Ho, Naseer ( NaseeruddinShah) brought this young kid to the set n told me to teach him the ropes. The kid learnt fast."

Filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Hansal Mehta also extended condolences on social media. Also, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Randeep Hooda among others took to Twitter to pay homage to Subrahmanyam.

For the unversed, Subrahmanyam established his name in the industry by writing the screenplay for the 1989 film 'Parinda.' His acting credits also include 2 states, Kaminey, Hichki, Stanley Ka Dabba and That Girl In Yellow Boots. The late actor was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar.