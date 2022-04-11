Follow us on Image Source : YOGENSHAH Shiv Subrahmanyam dies: Naseeruddin Shah, Nana Patekar & other celebs attend last rites | IN PICS

Veteran screenwriter-actor Shiv Subrahmanyam, known for penning critically-acclaimed films "Parinda", "1942: A Love Story", and "Chameli" as well as his supporting roles in "2 States" and "Kaminey" died on Sunday night. The news was confirmed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta who took to Twitter and posted a note about Subrahmanyam's demise, writing that it was "terrible news to wake up to". The last rites of the veteran actor Shiv Subrahmanyam took place at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Andheri and saw the attendance of a number of celebrities. Actors like Naseeruddin Shah, son Vivaan Shah, Nana Patekar, Makarand Deshpande and others.

According to his post, Subrahmanyam's cremation ceremony was to take place from 11 am onwards. He wrote in his post, "The funeral will leave from Shishira, Yamuna Nagar, Lokhandwala Back road, Andheri West at 10 am, 11.04.2022. The cremation will be at 11 am at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Ceasar Rd, Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400058."

See it here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Celebs attend 2 States actor Shiv Subrahmanyam's last rites in Mumbai

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Celebs attend 2 States actor Shiv Subrahmanyam's last rites in Mumbai

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Celebs attend 2 States actor Shiv Subrahmanyam's last rites in Mumbai

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Celebs attend 2 States actor Shiv Subrahmanyam's last rites in Mumbai

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Celebs attend 2 States actor Shiv Subrahmanyam's last rites in Mumbai

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Celebs attend 2 States actor Shiv Subrahmanyam's last rites in Mumbai

Have a look at the pictures of the celebs who marked their presence at the final rites of Shiv Subrahmanyam:

For those unversed, the cause of the actor-writer's death and other personal details are not known yet. He was last featured in 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.