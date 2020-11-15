Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor needs wifey Mira Rajput by his side during 'rainy winter' eve, shares romantic picture

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday posted a romantic picture with his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared how he has been enjoying rainy winter evening post-Diwali with Mira. "Just what I need on a rainy winter evening," Shahid captioned the post. In the image, Mira can be seen placing her hand on Shahid's chest as he takes selfie on his phone. The duo in the picture can be seen twinning in black and their fans can't keep calm about the same.

"You both look so good together," a user commented. "Adorable," another one wrote. Have a look at the pic here:

It seems the two have celebrated Diwali at Mira's residence in Delhi. Mira wished everyone and shared a picture with a caption, "Grateful for family, small joys and being together. Happy Diwali." The actor shared the same pic and wrote, "Happy Diwali to you all. Love and light."

Shahid shared a glimpse of a rangoli and wrote, "Happy Diwali to you all. Here’s to messy rangolis and priceless family time. Feed the heart with love. Everything else will come and go."

Meanwhile, Shahid will next be seen in "Jersey", which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Last month, the actor and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film.

-With IANS inputs