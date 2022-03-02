Shahid Kapoor-Mira, Naseeruddin Shah-Ratna Pathak enjoy at Sanah Kapur’s Chura ceremony; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMAADSHAHMADBOY Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa have known each other for quite a long time and also got engaged sometime back.

Sanah will marry actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa

Veteran stars Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah Kapur is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on Wednesday (March 2) with the mehendi and haldi ceremony, followed by a Chura ceremony. As per the ritual, the bride's maternal uncle and aunt give her a set of chooriyan. Similarly, veteran actress Ratna Pathak and her husband Naseeruddin Shah were seen gifting Sanah Chura and kaleere. Several pictures and videos have surfaced on the internet from the festivities. Bollywood actor and Sanah's brother Shahid Kapoor was also seen doing the big brother duties at the event. His wife Mira Kapoor also joined him.

Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah's sons Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah took to social media and shared a sneak peek from the ceremony. Take a look:

Undoubtedly, the pictures scream happiness with all the members of the family celebrating together. The grand wedding will take place in Mahabaleshwar. Earlier, Mehendi artist Veena Nagda also shared a few pictures from the ceremony.

Vivaan Shah also took to his Instagram Stories and shared a few videos and pictures. He also gave a glimpse of the bride and groom.

For those unversed, Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa have known each other for quite a long time and also got engaged sometime back. Sanah Kapoor is an actress, known for films like Shaandaar, Saroj Ka Rishta and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.