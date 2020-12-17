Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan introduces 'Hottest Nurse Varuna Dhawan' in latest BTS video

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Thursday posted a behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan dressed as a nurse, from the set of their upcoming film Coolie No.1. In the Instagram video, Sara stands next to Varun, who is seated on a chair and getting his wig fixed before a shot. The actor flashes a smile in his nurse avatar.

Introducing the hottest nurse, Varuna Dhawan to her fans in the latest behind-the-scenes video, Khan said "Meet the hottest Nurse ever... Varuna Dhawan." Sara, who is standing beside him, says: "Meet Varuna Dhawan, in all her glory." The chirpy beauty then starts to rhyme lines, making everyone laugh on the sets.

Meanwhile, Varun took to Instagram Stories to say he is thrilled with the response the film's songs Husn hai suhaana and Mummy kasam have got so far. He has posted videos made by fans while dancing to these foot-tapping numbers.

Earlier, Sara had posted the secret to her stages of posing for the camera, with some random rhyming. In a string of pictures that Sara added on her Instagram handle with "Coolie No. 1" co-actor Varun Dhawan, she breaks down the art of posing for the camera -- with trademark relish in rhyming that she is known to render to her social media captions.

For the first snap, Sara said, 'hold your pose and strike a smile.' While for a second she wrote 'Break into laughter since it’s been a while.'

"Stages of posing

1) hold your pose and strike a smile

2) break into laughter since it’s been a while

3) hug and thank god that we are really the opposite of hostile

4) post about it, and make sure your caption rhymes since that’s your style

And after you’ve posted and tagged you can give @varundvn a dial," she wrote.

The David Dhawan directorial, Coolie No.1, which releases on Christmas, is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, 'Coolie No.1'

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

(with IANS inputs)