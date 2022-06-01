Sara Ali Khan turns up the heat in multicolour bikini during vacay, internet goes 'uff'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali khan shares bikini pic on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan has been vacationing abroad with her group of friends. The actress was last seen in Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar and will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's yet-untitled movie. She is also set to star in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. Both her films will be highly anticipated among the fans after her off-beat character in Atrangi Re attracted immense praise.

Meanwhile, Sara posed in a multi-colour bikini inside a pool and shared the picture on Instagram. Needless to say, her fans have been gushing over her toned body and immense praise is coming her way. She did not caption her sultry pic on Instagram.

Ananya Panday wrote, "Bro what," Manish Malhotra said, "Ufff" and celebrities also commented on Sara's bikini picture.

This pic of Sara is from her getaway in Istanbul. Here are some other instances from her latest vacation diaries.

Before Turkey, Sara was in England.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan travelled to Pahalgam in Kashmir and immersed herself in the joys of trekking. The actress climbed up a hill to catch sight of the sunrise.

Sara will now be landing in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi where she will be performing at the IIFa Awards 2022. Other performers at the star-studded event are Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan and many more.