How to get toned abs like Disha Patani to flaunt in crop tops and sports bras?

Disha Patani flaunts her abs in a crop top at the Mumbai airport

Highlights Strengthening your core is the key to getting toned abs

Exercises like crunches and planks are ideal for killing the core muscles

Sugar intake has to be minimal to zero if you are aiming to get abs

This summer season, crop tops have been women's favourite clothing choice. They are all the rage among young girls, are easily and cheaply available and add a bit of daring to your style statement. A toned abdomen looks very flattering in a crop top and it requires a lot of heavy sweating in the gym combined with some extremely healthy food choices.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani set major fitness goals as she stepped out recently in Mumbai in a trendy crop top which she paired with baggy trousers. It was a fuss-free look and easily put together. But all eyes were on Disha's toned abs which made the entire look work wonders on her. Disha's physique can make anyone go green with envy. However, she has put in years of hard work to reach this level of pro fitness. However, every journey has to begin somewhere and if you also want a figure like Disha's, here are some workout and diet tips that can get you started.

5 ideal exercises for women who want abs

Side plank: It is more advanced that a plank hold. It stabilises the core in better ways and your abs and back work out together.

Hip lifts: To do hip lifts, lie on your back and raise your legs up until they are perpendicular with your torso. Now, lift your hips a few inches off of the floor. Lower the hips down to the ground and restart the motion.

Flutter kicks: Raise both of your legs until they are straight above your hips. Once you’ve found a challenging height raise your feet an inch. Start making small kicks up and down with your legs.

Hip dips: Get into a side plank position. Then lower your right hip to the floor. Engage your abs to lift again.

Butterfly sit-ups: Lie on your back with your arms extended behind your head, your knees bent and soles of your feet together. Using your abdominal muscles, “roll” your torso up, bringing your hands to your feet. Reverse the move under control.

Golden diet tips for women to get abs

Extra calories and sugar increase your risk of weight gain and excess body fat. Fulfill your nutrient requirements with fruits and vegetables. They have lower calories and are rich in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Nuts and seeds provide the perfect balance of fiber, protein, and healthy fats, all of which can be incredibly beneficial for getting abs.

Fish is high in protein, which may promote abdominal toning.

Studies have proved that green tea has the potential to rev up weight loss and fat burning.

Food items to avoid if you want abs

Sugary drinks like soda, sports drinks, and juice can increase body fat and stall progress on getting abs.

Fried foods like French fries, chicken strips, and mozzarella sticks are high in trans fats. They contribute to weight gain and increased body fat.

Sugar-filled snacks like cookies, cakes, and candies should be consumed minimally as they are high in calories.

Additional tips

Indulge in cardio or aerobic exercise like jogging, cycling, boxing, or swimming. Adding cardio to your routine can help burn calories and increase overall weight loss to help you get abs more quickly.