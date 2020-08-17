Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARESHGHELANI Sanjay Dutt gets poignant note from friend who inspired Vicky Kaushal's role in Sanju

Not many might be familiar with the name Paresh Ghelani, but he is the close friend of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who inspired Kamli, the character Vicky Kaushal played in the biopic, Sanju. On Sunday, Ghelani took to his verified Instagram to write an emotional post for Dutt, after learning that the latter has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Brother, thought we had covered the whole amusement park; Thought it was closed now, but I guess we are not done yet. Let's buckle up for an another roller coaster ride! Yet another battle has begun; Battle we must and the battle you will conquer... We know the braveheart you are; you will win this. Sher hai tu sher! (You are a tiger) Love you," Ghelani wrote on Instagram.

"Brother @duttsanjay. Hard to imagine just few days ago we were talking about how we shall enjoy the next phase of our lives and we were talking about how we have been blessed to be able to ride, walk, jog, crawl, and enjoy the journey thus far; we are where we are. I still believe we are blessed and I know journey forward is going to be as beautiful and as colorful as it has been. God has been kind. nakupenda kaka!!" he added in the post.

On August 11, Sanjay Dutt announced on social media that he would be taking a short break from work for the purpose of treatment.

"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," the 61-year-old actor had tweeted from his verified account last week.

