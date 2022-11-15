Tuesday, November 15, 2022
     
INSIDE Sania Mirza's birthday with Farah Khan, Ananya Birla; Shoaib Malik misses party amid divorce rumours

Sania Mirza celebrated her birthday with Farah Khan. The duo has been friends for a long time and also appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan together in 2017. However, Shoaib Malik was not a part of the celebrations.

Ridhi Suri Published on: November 15, 2022 8:20 IST
Sania Mirza, Farah Khan and Shoaib Malik
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN/SANIA MIRZA Sania Mirza, Farah Khan and Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's relationship is reported to have hit a rough spot. The Tennis star and Pakistan cricketer are reportedly heading for a divorce after 12 years of marriage. While the couple is keeping mum about rumours of their divorce, reports suggest that they have parted ways and only paperwork needs to be done. It was also said that Shoaib was cheating on Sania. Amid this, Shoaib penned a romantic post for Sania's birthday. However, Shoaib was not a part of Sania's birthday celebrations. 

As she turned 36, Sania celebrated her special day in style and glam with popular filmmaker Farah Khan and singer Ananya Birla among others. But Shoaib Malik missed the celebrations. ALSO CHECK: Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik's perfect family moments amid divorce rumours | PHOTOS

Farah Khan’s post for Sania Mirza 

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan have been friends for a long time. They also appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan together in 2017. 

Wishing Sania on her special day, Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a video of Sania Mirza’s perfect birthday bash. The filmmaker wrote, "Happy birthday my darling @mirzasaniar .. only happiness n love for you this year n always,  see I stayed awake.. p.s- happy birthday to sania mom too.. best person to share a birthday with.. ur mom @nasimamirza guest appearance @ananyabirla."

Singer Ananya Birla too penned a sweet birthday post for the Tennis star.

Shoaib's post for Sania

The Pakistani cricketer posted a romantic photo of himself with Sania on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar.. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest," In the dreamy photo, the two sports personalities can be seen looking at each other lovingly. 

Meanwhile, amid speculations of the couple's alleged divorce, the OTT platform Urduflix took to their Instagram handle and announced that Sania and Shoaib are coming up with their show titled 'The Mirza Malik Show'. ALSO READ: On Sania Mirza's birthday, Shoaib Malik shares romantic pic; netizens question divorce & cheating news

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. Recently, many reports circulated online, claiming Shoiab and Sania have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and co-parenting their son. Sania, who had announced in January this year that she would be retiring at the end of season, has reportedly been living separately and is co-parenting Izhaan.

