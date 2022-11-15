On Sania Mirza's birthday, Shoaib Malik shares romantic pic; netizens question divorce & cheating news

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHOAIB MALIK Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's relationship is said to have hit a rough spot lately. Reportedly, the Pakistani cricketer and the ace Indian tennis player were said to be heading for a divorce. It was also rumoured that Shoaib was cheating on Sania. As rumours of reported separation mount, Shoaib shared a sweet birthday note on Sania's birthday. He posted a romantic photo of them on Instagram along with a sweet note.

"Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar.. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest," wrote Shoaib captioning a dreamy photo in which the two sports personalities can be seen looking at each other lovingly. Take a look:

Soon after Shoaib's post, netizens showered the couple with love and adulation. They also questioned the reports of the rumoured rift. Here's how netizens reacted to the post:

Meanwhile, amid speculations of the couple's alleged divorce, the OTT platform Urduflix took to their Instagram handle and announced that Sania and Shoaib are coming up with their show titled 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. Recently, many reports circulated online, claiming Shoiab and Sania have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and co-parenting their son.

The 35-year-old Sania, who had announced in January this year that she would be retiring at the end of season, has reportedly been living separately and is co-parenting Izhaan.

However, to date, both Sania and Shoaib, who have been married for 12 years and have a son, have maintained a stoic silence about their personal lives.

