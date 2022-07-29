Samantha pays higher price to buy house where she used to live with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is often in the news for one reason or the other. First, it was her breakup with her husband-actor Naga Chaitanya. She then went on to create a storm on the Internet with her sultry pictures. And of course, her smouldering 'Oo antava mama' dance number in the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' along with her recent debut in 'Koffee With Karan' put Samantha in full public glare. Now, the actress has yet again proved that she is a self-made woman after she bought her Hyderabad house where she used to live with her ex-husband.

Recently the owner of the Hyderabad building where Samantha used revealed how the house had been sold after the couple’s separation. In an interview to a portal, the senior Telugu actor, who's also a realtor, Murali Mohan recalled how Samantha was adamant about purchasing the Hyderabad house where the couple stayed after getting married.

"Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were staying in this apartment after marriage," Mohan said in an interview with the portal. "Later, they purchased an independent house and sold this apartment on the condition that they will hand it over once their new house is ready. Meanwhile, the couple got divorced and Samantha was looking for a place of her own."

Mohan continued: "She wasn't happy with the options and felt that this apartment is the best suited for her. But it was not available as it had been sold to someone else. Samantha insisted on the apartment, so I somehow convinced the new owners and they were even given a higher price."

The senior actor added that Samantha and her mother stay in the apartment now.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Separation

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October last year, four years of their marriage. They issued a joint statement and sought privacy from everyone. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement read.

