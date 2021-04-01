Rohit Shetty's quirky message as he gets COVID vaccine: Don’t try to be khatron ke khiladi in real life

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHIT SHETTY Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is one of the most recent celebs to get COVID vaccine. The filmmaker shared the news with his fans on social media along with a quirky message. Taking a cue from his stunt reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', Shetty stressed that vaccination is the only way to fight coronavirus. "Action and Stunts are for movies don’t try to be a khatron ke khiladi in real life, get vaccinated. It is the only way to fight COVID. Got myself vaccinated today," along with a picture from the hospital.

He also thanked the staff of the hospital for their cooperation. "Thanks to the staff of Nanavati hospital, the procedure was very well organised," he added.

Recently, actors Salman Khan and Sanjay also got the first jab of covid vaccine. Salman took to Twitter to share the news with fans and followers.

"Took my first dose of vaccine today...." tweeted the 55-year-old actor.

Last week, Sanjay Dutt too received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine and shared the news on Instagram. "Received my first shot of Covid-19 vaccine today at the BKC Vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love and respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Apart from them, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, Johnny Lever, Satish Shah, among others have also received the vaccination shots.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty awaits the release of ‘Sooryavanshi’ which is set to hit the theaters on April 30. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, in pivotal roles. The film also has Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn reprising their roles as Simmba and Singham.

