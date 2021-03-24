Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN, YOGEN SHAH Salman Khan gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has joined the list of celebrities who have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared the news with his fans and wrote, "Took my first dose of vaccine today." Pictures of the actor at a hospital in Mumbai have already been going viral on the internet since morning. Now, Salman has confirmed that he has got vaccinated.

Meanwhile. Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. On March 13th, the actor released a new poster of the film announcing the release date. As promised, Salman will be ruling the big screens on Eid 2021. The film is all set to release theatrically on May 13. Talking about the poster, Salman Khan dons a fierce avatar against the backdrop of a battleground, with burning helicopters and artillery. He flaunts trademark chiselled physique and an intense look.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe is presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios, produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited

"Salman Khan and Eid have a special connection and we at Salman Khan Films are happy to continue the tradition with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. We are looking forward to bringing back the era of clapping, cheering, whistling and the 'house-full' boards Salman Khan's movies are known for," said a spokesperson from Salman Khan films.

On the other note, Covid cases in Bollywood are on a rise. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, shared his spokesperson on Wednesday.

A statement by the actor's spokesperson read: "Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."