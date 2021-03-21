Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA, PRATIK GANDHI Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi teams up for Tigmanshu Dhulia's web series Six Suspects

Richa Chadha and Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi have teamed up for their upcoming web series Six Suspects. The duo has been filming for the series since February end in the capital. Richa Chadha says she is thrilled to collaborate with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, her co-star from "Gangs of Wasseypur".

The "Fukrey" actor took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets. "So thrilled to tick this one off my bucket list. Collaborating with a director on my wish list... Began my career with him (because he was acting in 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'). Happy Storytelling Day Tigmanshu Dhulia," the 34-year-old actor captioned the video.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha collaborates with Tigmanshu Dhulia for series Six Suspects

The project reunites Chadha and Dhulia after the acclaimed two-part gangster drama "Gangs of Wasseypur", in which the director had played the role of Ramadhir Singh.

The series is said to be an adaptation of author Vikas Swarup's 2008 novel of the same name. This is also the first collaboration of Gandhi and Chadha.

Chadha was recently seen on the big screen in this year's Madam Chief Minister a political drama helmed by Subhash Kapoor. Richa will also begin shooting the third instalment of the hit comedy franchise Fukrey featuring her boyfriend Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma. Gandhi, meanwhile, will be seen in the upcoming investigative comedy "Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?", co-starring Taapsee Pannu, directed by Arshad Sayed and being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

-with PTI inputs