Rhea Chakraborty was in Byculla jail in 2020. Here's what the actress did on her last day

Rhea Chakraborty became a national target following the death of her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2020. She was imprisoned in Mumbai's Byculla jail for around 28 days in connection with the infamous drug case that sparked outrage in Bollywood. As the country was saddened by Sushant's tragic passing, the actress was hounded on social media and even labelled with insulting remarks by certain people. Even after she was freed from jail, she was placed under strict scrutiny. Human rights attorney Sudha Bharadwaj, who met Rhea inside the Byculla jail, recently spoke of Rhea's interactions with the prisoners there.

Speaking to Newslaundry, Sudha said, "The Sushant Singh Rajput thing had been going on and on and on in the media, like it was crazy. At that time, we used to say that Rhea is being made a scapegoat. We were very unhappy with it. So, I was very glad that she was not brought into the main barrack; she was kept in the special cell. I think she was kept there so that she did not see the TV because people would keep that TV on. All the time hearing about your case would have been too upsetting for her."

Sudha also revealed that everyone was looking for Rhea the day they first met her. But she would never make a thing of it. When she left, she had some money left in her account, so she requested sweets for everyone in the barracks, and everyone came down to bid farewell. Then everyone asked Rhea to dance, and she obliged. She performed a dance with the inmates.

Speaking of the case, Rhea Chakraborty made headlines after her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away in June 2020. The actress was arrested for allegedly selling drugs to Sushant, and it sparked various conspiracy theories. Rhea was eventually released from jail on October 7, 2020.

