Rhea Chakraborty spends quality time with Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman & family; check unseen photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAJIVLAKSHMAN Rhea Chakraborty spends quality time with Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been the most talked-about actress last year. She was arrested in connection to a drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and was granted bail after a month. Now, she is slowly getting back to her regular life. On Thursday, Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman took to his Instagram to share lovely pictures with the actress as she joined his family over dinner. The picture shows Rhea giving a warm hug to Rajiv. He captioned the post, "My girl."

In the photo, Rhea can be seen dressed in a brown checkered blazer with open hair. She can also be seen flaunting a broad smile. Check out the pictures here-

As per the conditions of Rhea Chakraborty's bail, the actress is supposed to report before the investigating agency on the first Monday of every month, for six months. On January 4th, Rhea appeared for the first visit of 2021. She was accompanied by her father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik arrives at NCB office

Rhea Chakraborty was implicated in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against her at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 28, 2020. The actress spent almost a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. It was alleged that she took away Rs 15 crore from the late actor's bank account. Her arrest came after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found proof of her consuming and possessing drugs. She was, however, released on bail on October 7.

Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested on September 4, along with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). They were charged under multiple sections of the anti-narcotics law. Although, he was granted bail by a special court in Mumbai nearly three months after his arrest.