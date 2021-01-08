Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman takes down post with Rhea Chakraborty captioned 'my girl'. Here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAJIVLAKSHMAN Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman takes down post with Rhea Chakraborty captioned 'my girl'

Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman on Friday deleted an Instagram post featuring Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. In the post, he called her ‘my girl’. Not only this, but he also took down pictures of her added on his gram Stories, citing ‘unnecessary trouble’ stirred by them. He apologised for what he said was an irresponsible choice of words that he had used as the caption.

On Thursday, Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman took to his Instagram to share lovely pictures with the actress as she joined his family over dinner. The picture shows Rhea giving a warm hug to Rajiv. He captioned the post, "My girl." This had led to widespread speculations if the two were together. In the photo, Rhea can be seen dressed in a brown checkered blazer with open hair. She can also be seen flaunting a broad smile.

Subsequently, while apologising, Rajiv wrote: "I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend and I am happy to meet her again and I wish her well."

However, Rajiv’s wife Susan Lakshman has not deleted the group picture from Anusha Dandekar’s birthday bash, which features Rhea.

Rhea Chakraborty has been the most talked-about actress last year. She was arrested in connection to a drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and was granted bail after a month. on a related note, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 as part of the probe. She has denied all the allegations levelled against her.