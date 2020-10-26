Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARZAANDASTUR Remember Parzaan Dastur from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Adorable Sardaar kid is all set to get married in February

"Tussi Jaa Rahe Ho, Tussi Na Jao." Do you remember the adorable little Sardaar kid from SRK and Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Parzaan Dastur's dialogue is just as popular as the film itself. But do you know that the little kid has now turned into a handsome man who is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Delna Shroff. Yes, that's true! The couple is all set to get married in February and the announcement of the same was made by Parzaan himself on social media where he shared a picture of the two of them from the time when he proposed to her by going down on his knees. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars."

If reports are to be believed, the two were friends from college and reunited later, and fell in love. Catch a glimpse of his Instagram post here:

On October 16th when the film turned 22 years old, Parzaan shared a collage of two pictures one a screenshot from the film and the other one with Shah Rukh Khan at an event and wrote, "Some journeys define a lifetime. #22yearsOfKKHH."

In an earlier interview with Urban Asian, Parzaan expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan again as he said, "Working with Shah Rukh Khan was a fantastic experience as a kid. I am looking forward to working with him in the future as well."

Meanwhile, his Instagram is filled with pictures with his lady love. Have a look at the same:

Talking about his other projects, Parzaan was seen as the male lead in Piyush Jha's Sikandar that released in 2009 and played the role of a boy who aspires to be a footballer but finds a gun which turns his life upside down. Not only this, he has even produced and released a short film called Pocket Mummy, with his partner Nitesh Ranglani who happens to be the director.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage