Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEEPANNU Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu begins shooting for her sports-drama

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday said she has started filming her upcoming sports drama "Rashmi Rocket". Set in Kutch, Gujarat, "Rashmi Rocket" stars Pannu in the title role of a gifted athlete and is directed by Akarsh Khurana, who helmed Irrfan Khan's "Karwaan". Pannu took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself on a race track. In the snap, Pannu is captured tying her hair, while donning a blue sports tee and grey joggers as she stands ready to run on the track in front of her.

"Let's do this! #RashmiRocket," the 33-year-old actor wrote. The film, backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP, began filming last week. The movie's shoot was previously set to commence earlier this year but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning in the salt pans of Kutch, 'Rashmi Rocket' is known to be a story about a young girl from a village, blessed with a gift - 'speed'. Due to her incredible speed, the village knows her as 'rocket'. When she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she excels but also realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her identity.

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who recently starred in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video web series "Mirzapur", will feature alongside Pannu in the film. The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon.

Composer Amit Trivedi, known for "Dev D", "Lootera", "Queen" and "Kedarnath", will be scoring the music for the film. "Rashmi Rocket", produced by Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, is set to release next year.

Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's "Thappad", which released in February.

-With PTI inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage